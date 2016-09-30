30.09.2016, 12:00 Uhr

Wochenenddienst 1./2.10.2016

Angern:
Dr. Kamenski, Ollersbachgasse 144,
Tel. 02283-2226.
Deutsch-Wagram:
Dr. Smoliner, Dr. Adalbert
Stifterstr. 11, Tel. 02247-4222.
Drösing:
Dr. Dinhobl & Dr. Gamperl,
Weideng. 6,
Eckartsau:
Dr. Bauch-Kandler, Obere
Hauptstraße 16, Tel. 02214-3190.
Engelhartstetten:
Dr. Fragner, Haidengasse 1,
Tel. 02214-2291.
Gaweinstal:
Dr. Tatzber, Hauptpl. 4,
Tel. 02574-28128.
Groß-Schweinbarth:
Dr. Legat, Hauptplatz 1,
Tel. 02289-2577.
Neusiedl:
Dr. Sadrija, Bahnstraße 34/3/1,
Tel. 02533-89592.
Rabensburg:
Dr. Piroty-Dehbokry,
Hauptstr. 23,
Tel. 02535-3595.
Strasshof:
Dr. Cserko, Arbeiterheimstr. 3,
Tel. 02287-4477.
Zistersdorf:
Dr. Ganneshofer, Hauptstr. 32,
Tel. 02532-2298.

Apothekendienste:

Gänserndorf:
Bezirks-Apotheke , Bahnstraße 45,
Tel. 02282-2424.
Marchegg:
Stadt-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 9,
Tel. 02285-8235.
Deutsch-Wagram:
Marchfeld Apotheke,Dr. L. Figl-G. 3,
Tel. 02247-57057.

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
