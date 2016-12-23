23.12.2016, 11:00 Uhr

Wochenenddienst 24./25./26.12.2016

26.12. Angern:
Dr. Kamenski, Ollersbachgasse 144,
Tel. 02283-2226.
Auersthal:
Dr. Kozlowsky, Hauptstr. 88,
Tel. 02288-2701.
Bernhardsthal:
Dr. Neugebauer, Am Burghügel 46,
Tel. 02557-8330.
Dürnkrut:
Dr. Lux, Hauptstraße 79a,
Tel. 02538-80290.
Dürnkrut:
Dr. Klinger, Grillparzerstr. 24,
Tel. 02538-80420.
26.12. Drösing:
Dr. Dinhobl & Dr. Gamperl,
Weideng. 6,
Tel. 02536-20336.
26.12. Eckartsau:
Dr. Bauch-Kandler, Obere
Hauptstraße 16, Tel. 02214-3190.
Engelhartstetten:
Dr. Fragner, Haidengasse 1,
Tel. 02214-2291.
Deutsch-Wagram:
Dr. Smoliner, Dr. Adalbert
Stifterstr. 11, Tel. 02247-4222.
26.12. Gänserndorf:
Dr. Morgenbesser,
Bahnstraße 33,
Tel. 02282-3100.
Gänserndorf:
Dr. Jutta Schleinzer, Dr. Exner-Platz 6, Tel.Nr. 02282-60698.
Gaweinstal:
Dr. Tatzber, Hauptpl. 4,
Tel. 02574-28128.
Leopoldsdorf:
Dr. Rupp, Hauptplatz. 3,
Tel. 02216-2134.
Hausbrunn:
Dr. Bartl, Bahnstr. 551,
Tel. 02533-801222.
Marchegg:
Dr. Parvaneh Behbood,
Am Bahnhof 24,
Tel: 02285/27081.
Neusiedl:
Dr. Sadrija, Bahnstraße 34/3/1,
Tel. 02533-89592.
Zistersdorf:
Dr. Ganneshofer, Hauptstr. 32,
Tel. 02532-2298.

Apothekendienste:

Gänserndorf:
Bezirks-Apotheke , Bahnstraße 45,
Tel. 02282-2424.
Marchegg:
Stadt-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 9,
Tel. 02285-8235.
Deutsch-Wagram:
Marchfeld Apotheke,Dr. L. Figl-G. 3,
Tel. 02247-57057.
