27.12.2016, 11:01 Uhr

DOUBLE PENETRATION SILVESTER

Wann? 31.12.2016 22:00 Uhr bis 01.01.2017 07:00 Uhr

Wo? Kottulinsky, Beethovenstraße 9, 8010 Graz AT
Graz: Kottulinsky | DOUBLE PENETRATION SILVESTER
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
...you know what that means...
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Infos: https://www.facebook.com/events/1874814779420878/

MAINACT:
- Double Penetration (Da Herbst & Florian Hereno)
SUPPORT:
- Marcus Mattson
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
NOTHING BUT LOVE
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
KOTTULINSKY
Beethovenstraße 9, 8010 Graz
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
- Eintritt 6€
- Einlass ab 22:00 Uhr und 21 Jahren
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
- Registrierung vor Ort
- Lichtbildausweis !
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
- Reservierung: office@plutobar.at
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
- powered by Antenne Steiermark
0
Weitere Beiträge zu den Themen
Event in Graz (163), Event (3387), Club in Graz (18), Club (292), Party in Graz (324), Party (5225), Clubbing in Graz (97), Clubbing (799), House in Graz (74), House (234), Double Penetration in Graz (5)
Schon dabei? Hier anmelden!
Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zum Beitrag:
Spam und Eigenwerbung sind nicht gestattet.
Mehr dazu in unserem Verhaltenskodex.