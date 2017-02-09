HIGH BRIAN - Album Release Show

Graz: PPC |
Special Guest: The Heavy Minds
+ Aftershowparty
The guys from Stockholm, Hamburg, Graz and Linz spent many days and nights in the glow of lava lamps, weaving their carpet of sound consisting of a lot of Fuzz and Delay, lay, lay… To do so they take their influences from the past decades of Psychedelic music and climb into their own, personal time-machine. On this way, they shared stage with like-minded artists like Danava, Vidunder, Kadavar, The Vintage Caravan and many more.
On March 11th they are releasing their first longplayer "HI BRAIN" on stonefree-records, available on black/orange vinyl, cd or digital download.
“...als schwimme man völlig zugedröhnt (anders geht’s auch schwerlich nur) nackend durch eine Lavalampe.”
-Stefan Baumgartner (!Ticket-Eventmagazin)
The Heavy Minds:
The Heavy Minds, based in Upper Austria, are a Heavy-Psych-Blues-Rock-Trio, playing a mixture of heavy, fuzzy riffs, dreamy melodies and spacey solos, which is heavily influenced by bands of the late 60's, early 70's and neo psychedelia stuff. The group started in 2013 and has shared stages with bands like Earthless, Dead Meadow, Mars Red Sky,...and many more. Their Debut album "Treasure Coast" is available on 12" vinyl and as a digital download.
“Dreamy and heavy Blues Rock in the Style of the young Gods of Radio Moscow fused with vulnerable Jim Morrison Vocals”
-Ruth of stonerrock.eu
Print@home Tickets
Kartenvorverkauf zum günstigsten Preis in allen Filialen der Steiermärkischen Sparkasse, spark 7 Ermäßigung, im Zentralkartenbüro und bei Oeticket