28. McDonalds/Sparkasse/Stadtwerke Nachwuchsturnier - U15

Endstand:
1. Platz AKA KSV 1919
2. Platz Sportunion Mauer
3. Platz AKA Burgenland I
4. Platz AKA Burgenland II
5. Platz SV Oberwart
6. Platz SC Weiz
7. Platz SG Fürstenfeld
8. Platz SC Wr. Neustadt I
9. Platz JUNIORS Hartberg I
10. Platz First Vienna FC 1894
11. Platz JUNIORS Hartberg II
12. Platz SG GAK 1902/GAK Juniors
13. Platz College Youngsters Leibnitz
14. Platz NAWU Punitz/Spg Neuberg
15. Platz FC Stadlau
16. Platz SC Wr. Neustadt II
17. Platz SG St.Johann/Buch
18. Platz SC Pinkafeld
19. Platz SV Lafnitz
20. Platz SG Kulmland Hirnsdorf