Ceramic workshop for children and adults in English

Wien: commonroom creamic atelier | On the 4th of February, Saturday, we keep discovering the creative world of ceramics together with the artist-teacher Julianne Luzynski.
Join us to learn different handbuilding tecniques to realize your clay project. Enjoy exploring your imagination, creativity and skills.
Kids session is between 11:00-12:00 and adults between 13:00-15:00
For children €35/child - incl. all material, 20% discount for siblings
For adults €50/person - incl. all material, 2nd visit for glazing
www.commonroom.at
https://goo.gl/JYeO9N