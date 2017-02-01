01.02.2017, 16:41 Uhr

Ceramic workshop for children and adults in English

Wann? 04.02.2017 11:00 Uhr

Wo? commonroom creamic atelier, Florianigasse 54, 1080 Wien AT
Wien: commonroom creamic atelier | On the 4th of February, Saturday, we keep discovering the creative world of ceramics together with the artist-teacher Julianne Luzynski.

Join us to learn different handbuilding tecniques to realize your clay project. Enjoy exploring your imagination, creativity and skills.

Kids session is between 11:00-12:00 and adults between 13:00-15:00

For children €35/child - incl. all material, 20% discount for siblings
For adults €50/person - incl. all material, 2nd visit for glazing

www.commonroom.at
https://goo.gl/JYeO9N
