Wien: commonroom creamic atelier | Spirited Within: A Gouaches Découpés workshop for children and adults!
Did you know that Native Americans believed that there lives guardian animals within us all?
Come and learn about Color Symbolism and myths to discover and create your own Spirit Animal together with teaching artist Hye Lee.
Spirited Within is a Gouaches Découpés workshop, which is a Collaging Technique of layering, tearing and cutting hand painted papers.
Young participants will learn to improve Motor Skills, and mature participants will discover how different ways of tearing and cutting paper can become beautiful artistic expressions of furry textures or patterns of animal skin and shapes.
The workshop introduces in-depth knowledge of Color Symbolism, Native American Myths on Spirit Animals, and Artistic History of the Technique, Gouaches Découpés, in the works of Matisse and Mayuko Fugino.
Children session will be between 11:00-12:00 and adults between 13:00-15:00
For children €25/child - incl. all material
For adults €35/person - incl. all material
To reserve a place please contact: common@commonroom.at
www.commonroom.at
https://goo.gl/JYeO9N