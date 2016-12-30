30.12.2016, 22:46 Uhr

It´s a Woman´s World

It´s a Woman´s World - Skulptur auf Holztafel by Then
Wien: Galerie Henrietta |

It's a Man's World?

It´s a Woman´s World!


This is a man's world, this is a man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl
You see, man made the cars to take us over the road
Man made the trains to carry heavy loads
Man made electric light to take us out of the dark
Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark
This is a man's, a man's, a man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl

Man thinks about a little baby girls and a baby boys
Man makes then happy 'cause man makes them toys
And after man has made everything, everything he can
You know that man makes money to buy from other man
This is a man's world
But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl
He's lost in the world of man
He's lost in bitterness.

von James Brown
