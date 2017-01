Hello World Music Lovers! February first Habib Samandi will open with his band Habib Samandi Group, a multi-kulti band, they play music from Maghreb, with meditative, arabic, vaudou, berber ingredients, rocky sound and ethic grooves!

The first february, Habib invites for the opening Ahmed Shqaqi / oud ( Irak) & Phillip Rainer Gunter/ guit( Germany)

Please come in time - then you could have more time to jam!

Drummers please take your cymbals