Wien: Kramladen |
Your 80s Workout with DJs SimOne & The Wild Boy
on Saturday October 22nd, starts round midnight due to a concert (https://goo.gl/GEQ7u3) before, Free Entry!
@ Kramladen, Lerchenfelder Gürtel, Bögen 39&40,
U6 Josefstädterstraße, next to Rhiz!
FB-Event: www.facebook.com/events/1505682726413348/
DJane SimOne: www.facebook.com/DJane.SimOne.Vienna
The Wild Boy: www.facebook.com/TheWildBoy
Kramladen: www.facebook.com/kramladen.wien
1987 born DJane SimOne will join The Wild Boy at monthly Sports Event „Your 80s Workout @ Kramladen“, playing tracks from (not only) this fabulous year – remember this tune? www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
Sounds like:
a-ha, A Flock Of Seagulls, ABBA, ABC, AC/DC, Adam Ant, Aerosmith, After The Fire, Air Supply, Alabama, Alice Cooper, Alison Moyet, The Alan Parsons Project, Alphaville, America, Amy Grant, Andy Gibb, Animotion, Anne Murray, Annie Lennox, Art Of Noise, Ashford & Simpson, Asia, B-52's, Babyface, Bananarama, The Bangles, Barry Manilow, The Beastie Boys, Bee Gees, Belinda Carlisle, Berlin, Bette Midler, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, Billy Idol, Billy Joel, Billy Ocean, Blondie, Bob Seger, Bobby Brown, Bon Jovi, Bonnie Tyler, Boston, Bow Wow Wow, Breakfast Club, Breathe, Bruce Springsteen, Bruce Willis, Bryan Adams, Buckner and Garcia, The Buggles, Cameo, The Captain & Tennille, Carole King, The Cars, Chaka Khan, Cheap Trick, Cher, Chicago, Chris DeBurgh, Chris Isaak, Christopher Cross, Cinderella, Cliff Richard, The Commodores, Corey Hart, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crowded House, Culture Club, The Cure, Cutting Crew, Cyndi Lauper, Dan Hartman, Daryl Hall, David Bowie, David Lee Roth, De La Soul, Dead Or Alive, Debbie Gibson, Debbie Harry, Def Leppard, Depeche Mode, Devo, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Dire Straits, Dolly Parton, Don Henley, Don McLean, Donald Fagen, Donna Summer, Doobie Brothers, Double, Dr. Hook, Duran Duran, Earth, Wind & Fire, Eddie Money, Eddie Murphy, Eddy Grant, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Electric Light Orchestra, Elvis Costello, Enya, Erasure, Eric Carmen, Eric Clapton, Europe, Eurythmics, Falco, Fine Young Cannibals, Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Gap Band, Gary Numan, Genesis, George Benson, George Harrison, George Michael, Glenn Frey, Gloria Estefan, Go West, Golden Earring, Guns N' Roses, Hall & Oates, Harold Faltermeyer, Heart, Heaven 17, Herbie Hancock, The Hooters, Howard Jones, Huey Lewis & The News, Human League, Icehouse, INXS, Irene Cara, J. Geils Band, James Brown, Jan Hammer, Janet Jackson, Jeff Healey Band, Jermaine Jackson, Jermaine Stewart, Joan Jett, John Fogerty, John Parr, Johnny Hates Jazz, Journey, K.C. and The Sunshine Band, Kajagoogoo, Kate Bush, Katrina And The Waves, Kenny G., Kenny Loggins, Kenny Rogers, Kid Creole & The Coconuts, Kim Carnes, Kim Wilde, KISS, Knack, Kool & The Gang, Kylie Minogue, L. L. Cool J., Laura Branigan, Lenny Kravitz, Leo Sayer, Level 42, Limahl, Linda Ronstadt, Lionel Richie, Lipps, Inc., Living Colour, Living In A Box, Los Lobos, Loverboy, M, Madness, Madonna, The Manhattan Transfer, MARRS, Martika, Men At Work, Men Without Hats, Metallica, Michael Jackson, Michael Sembello, Midnight Oil, Midnight Star, Mike + The Mechanics, Milli Vanilli, Mr. Mister, Mötley Crüe, Murray Head, Musical Youth, Neil Diamond, Neil Sedaka, Nena, Neneh Cherry, New Order, Nik Kershaw, Olivia Newton-John, Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark, Pat Benatar, Patrice Rushen, Patrick Swayze, Patti Labelle, Patti Smith, Paul Hardcastle, Paul McCartney, Paula Abdul, Peaches and Herb, Pepsi & Shirlie, Pet Shop Boys, Pete Townsend, Peter Gabriel, Peter Schilling, Phil Collins, The Pointer Sisters, The Police, Poison, Prince, Psychedelic Furs, Queen, Quiet Riot, Rainbow, Ray Parker Jr., Real Life, R.E.M., REO Speedwagon, Richard Marx, Rick Astley, Rick James, Rick Ocasek, Rick Springfield, Roachford, Robbie Dupree, Robert Palmer, Roberta Flack, Rod Stewart, Roxette, Run-D.M.C., Sade, Samantha Fox, Scorpions, Scritti Politti, Shalamar, Shannon, Sheena Easton, Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Simple Minds, Simply Red, Sisters Of Mercy, Skid Row, The Smiths, Smokey Robinson, Soft Cell, Soul II Soul, Spandau Ballet, Steely Dan, Steve Miller Band, Steve Winwood, Stevie B., Stevie Wonder, Sting, Stray Cats, The Style Council, STYX, Sugarhill Gang, Supertramp, Surface, Survivor, Suzanne Vega, Swing Out Sister, T'Pau, Taco, Talk Talk, Talking Heads, Taylor Dayne, Tears For Fears, Terence Trent D'Arby, Terry Gibbs, Thompson Twins, Tiffany, Tina Turner, Tom Petty, Tom Tom Club, Toto, Tracy Chapman, Twisted Sister, U2, UB40, USA For Africa, Van Halen, Vangelis, Vixen, Wang Chung, Was (Not Was), The Weather Girls, Wham!, The Whispers, Whitesnake, Whitney Houston, Yarbrough & Peoples, Yazoo, Yes , Young MC, ZZ Top