Invasion DnB pres.: Gerra & Stone (UK) and Phentix (AT)

Klagenfurt am Wörthersee: Volxhaus |
Invasion geht in die 2te Runde diesmal mit:
Gerra & Stone:
https://soundcloud.com/gerraandstone
Phentix:
https://soundcloud.com/phentix
Air.K&Cephei:
https://soundcloud.com/air-k-cephei
Kharon:
https://soundcloud.com/kharondnb
13K
GERRA & STONE BIO:
Harry Hackett & David Stone aka Gerra & stone have risen rapidly through the drum & bass world over the last 3 years. From initially appearing on the scene via Basher's Proximity label, and then releasing the standout track 'Droneheads' on Alignment records it was clear they were intent on making a mark within the 170BPM scene.
2013 saw the duo sign to to the legendary Dispatch recordings with their single 'Backhand/ Tenfold', followed by the chart topping 'Too Deep' EP in 2104 which caught the attention of some of the genres biggest names. Ever evolving and expanding, Gerra & Stone sealed a 12" release with Ram Records offshoot ProgRam 'Ison/ Vengeance', followed by the track 'L.I.E.S' which featured on Ram Records 2014 annual compilation and also 'Running Back' on the Ram Miami 2015 album. This breakthrough spawned the attention of promoters around the EU filling up their diary with bookings from the mountains of Bulgaria to the beaches of Croatia and many places in between. Now a regular feature at Outlook festival they show no signs of stopping the momentum of their DJ career, which is evident in the pair having been invited onto both BBC Radio 1 and 1xtra at only half way through the year.
July has seen the pair drop their eagerly anticipated Dispatch Recordings EP "Unbreakable" which shows yet another side of their ever evolving spectrum of sounds. The release features the talents of rising star Lucy Kitchen on vocals coupled with live recorded jazz keys from Stephen McCleery, and explores a decidedly more soul orientated direction in comparison to their back catalogue, albeit still with their trademark sound.
Having now amassed support from the majority of leading names in the genre including Andy C, Friction, DJ Hype and London Elektricity, the duo are not stopping their musical onslaught in the latter half of 2015. With a next string of releases already in the pipeline for the Ram/ ProgRam camp starting in August, followed by the eagerly awaited single 'Too Deep VIP/ Backhand (DLR remix)' on Dispatch Recordings in September, its clear Harry and Dave are only going to continue moving onwards.
PHENTIX BIO:
Raffael "Phentix" Pirngruber born and raised in Linz and Gmunden began at an early age to deal with music. He learned drums and guitar when he was a kid and in 2007 he began to inspire himself for electronic music, specifically to the genre Drum & Bass. At first in the Gmunden "Soundkistn Crew" in 2010 he founded together with friends, the "Sound in Motion 'crew, which supply the area of Gmunden with parties. From 2011 till 2014, he also joined the Upperaustrian crew "VorteilsPack".
Since he played alongside names such as Nymfo, Phace, Xtrah, Misanthrop, Kasra, Mefjus ect, Phentix can become established in the Austrian Drum & Bass scene. After a few years of djing and releases on several Labels such as Disturbed, Citrus and IN:DEEP, in 2015 his tune „Hoax“ became part of the Matriarch EP which was released on Xtrah's imprint Cyberfunk alongside Mefjus, Xtrah and Incognito. Being part of Signal's EP ”Systems 004“, with the collaboration track ”Onset” released in 2016 on Critical Music, brought him even more respect in the scene.
VolXhaus Klagenfurt, Südbahngürtel 24, 9020 Klagenfurt
Einlass und Beginn ab 22 Uhr
Eintritt vor 24 Uhr 8€ / nach 24 Uhr 9€
Homepage VolXhaus
Invasion D´n´B
Facebook-Event