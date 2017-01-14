Invasion D´n´B presents ANNIX (Playaz/UK)

Klagenfurt am Wörthersee: Volxhaus |
Invasion // Drum & Bass presents:====================
ANNIX (Playaz // UK)) https://soundcloud.com/annixdnb
AIR.K & CEPHEI (Fokuz Recordings // AUT) https://soundcloud.com/air-k-cephei
KHARON (FS Recordings // Beat It // SC) https://soundcloud.com/kharondnb
13K (Significant Clients)
NOHEART (Significant Clients) https://soundcloud.com/noheartvienna
MC STEEZY (Sepia // Guerilla Warfare Music)
ANNIX BIO:
Having cemented themselves firmly as two of the hottest prospects in the UK Drum and Bass scene, Konichi and Decimal Bass combined forces to create Annix and formed an affiliation with DJ Hype's Playaz in 2012 when 'Late Manouvre' found its way on to the 'The Flavours Vol. 4' EP.
This lead to Hype signing the duo exclusively to the label and it was no surprise that their debut album 'Inception' was one of the most anticipated underground releases of the 2013, propelling Annix forward and leading to DJ bookings across the UK, Europe and Australia.
In 2014 they released the 'Past and Future' EP, remixed 'Must Die!' for Skrillex's OWSLA, and 'State of Mind' and 'Nymfo' for Black Sun Empire's Blackout Music, before closing the year with another acclaimed 4-track 'Digital' EP on Playaz. DJ support for their output has come from the likes of Skrillex, Noisia, TC, Hazard, Friction, Calyx & Teebee and The Upbeats.
In Playaz, Annix have stated they now have a label that they "are 100% happy with", and despite a quiet few months of writing and perfecting their material, Annix insist their new batch of songs will "cause some damage"! and are certainly ones to watch moving into 2016.
AIR.K & CEPHEI BIO:
Johannes Erker and Uwe Kesselbacher also known as Air.K & Cephei shared their passion for drum n bass long before they decided to combine their ideas of making music, which became their most beloved thing to do. They first met in 2006 at local drum n bass parties in their hometown Klagenfurt. After years of “just djing“, they started the project in fall of 2013. After sleepless nights in the studio and getting more experienced in the process of making music, Disaszt, the head of Mainframe Recordings finally recognized their potential and offered them the opportunity to release their productions and bring it to the ears of a brighter audience. Their forthcoming debut single “Duality“ on the Mainframe Soldiers E.P. pt.II might give you an idea of what their future holds.
Beginn 22 Uhr
Eintritt von 22-24 Uhr 8€ nach 24 Uhr 9€
