Salon Session - bruckneruni @ kulturbar konrad

Linz : Kulturbar Konrad |

Opening Act: Chick Truck



”Chick Truck“ is a rave party. Or a jazz trio. It depends on how you look at it. Analog synthesizers, prepared drum set and bass clarinet, all of them heavily amplified and grooving. The three jazz musicians have obviously stolen elements of techno, drum’n’bass and hip-hop and reassembled them into their own musical Frankenstein. This music might make you dance in ways you have never done it before.



Lisa Hofmaninger – reeds

Lukas Leitner – keys

Sergey Balashov – drums



Im Anschluss Session - Eintritt frei!