27.01.2017, 10:48 Uhr

Salon Session - bruckneruni @ kulturbar konrad

Wann? 22.03.2017 20:30 Uhr

Wo? Kulturbar Konrad, Johann-Konrad-Vogel-Straße 11, 4020 Linz AT
Linz: Kulturbar Konrad | Opening Act: Chick Truck

”Chick Truck“ is a rave party. Or a jazz trio. It depends on how you look at it. Analog synthesizers, prepared drum set and bass clarinet, all of them heavily amplified and grooving. The three jazz musicians have obviously stolen elements of techno, drum’n’bass and hip-hop and reassembled them into their own musical Frankenstein. This music might make you dance in ways you have never done it before.

Lisa Hofmaninger – reeds
Lukas Leitner – keys
Sergey Balashov – drums

Im Anschluss Session - Eintritt frei!
