New Year's Eve at Spektakel with Moneka Group & Mahan Mirarab

Wien: Spektakel Theater | Music by Moneka Group (Soul, Jazz, Blues, Reggae, Funk)
Exhibition by Rawan Al Mukhtar & Ahmed Hashim
Free Appetizers
Different cultures, different countries and different traditions will come together in Jazz, Soul, Blues, Reggae and Funk formations, being expressed in arabic and english language. As fast as things are changing in our lifetime, a band can be built out of the blue. With a simple goal: JOY
Mahmod Moneka (voc.)
Mohammed Moneka (perc./voc)
Karrar Altaeeb (perc.voc)
Sherif Abdalla (drums)
Mahan Mirarab (guit./ Oud)
21:00 - 04:00
10€ voluntary donation