Workshop zur Vorbereitung auf die Englisch Zentralmatura

Brunn am Gebirge: Der Pauker |
Englisch Matura>
Vierteiliger Workshop zur Vorbereitung auf die Zentralmatura
Start now and be ready for your A-levels!
Thinking about final exams makes you nervous? Don’t worry! Join our preparation course and gain the confidence you need to face the Matura.
Our course will help you summarise everything you’ve learned so far and build on that knowledge to optimise your performance. The workshop, just like your English Matura exam, consists of four parts:
Matura Grundkompetenzen:
Module 1 – Language in Use
Module 2 – Listening
Module 3 – Writing
Module 4 - Reading
Gruppengröße: 4 - 8 Teilnehmer
Nähere Infos und Anmeldung unter:
Nähere Infos und Anmeldung unter...