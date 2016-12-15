Wien: The Loft | 90ies Club: Welcome to 1997!
Samstag, 14. Jänner 2017, ab 21:00h, Eintritt 1/5/6/7€ @ The Loft
1997: Da ist so viel passiert, dass wir uns schwertun, etwas zusammenzufassen. Also: http://derstandard.at/1925860/Das-war-1997?_slide=1
Rockfloor Resident DJane SimOne hat diesmal zwei Gast-DJs an Bord:
Das Warm-Up bestreitet Singer/Songwriter/DJ Florian Horwath.
Magnus Sveningsson von den Cardigans sagt über Florian: „Florian Horwath is one of the best melody writers that I know. His melodies are unbelievable.“
Sven Regener von Element of Crime sagt über Florian: „Florian Horwath is the first Austrian New Folk Star. He is cool, he is beautiful, and his music is too. And it is wild and very acoustic, so acoustic that it rattles, and thats worth a lot. It seems that here somebody finally paves the way noone dared to go yet, and he does it with big steps and with the gloves off. Bravo, Florian!“
David Jerina vom 90ies Club sagt über Florian: „Endlich hab ichs geschafft, daß Flo beim 90ies Club auflegt!“
Ebenfalls an Bord haben wir Herrn Discjockey Vanessa Video:
„Abstrakt fesch, glamourös räudig, aufgekratzt melancholisch und unaufhaltsam treibend“ (Michael Giebl, SKUG)
Come As You Are!
Am Ravefloor begrüßen wir Stargast-DJ Christopher Just (of Ilsa Gold-fame!):
In einer Schwulenbar sammelt er erste Erfahrungen als DJ. Mit einem geschenkten Casio-Sampler beginnt Just eigene Tracks zu produzieren. Sein erstes Stück "Wenn der Toni mit dem Polster und der Edi mit dem Finger" schickt er an den Österreichischen Rundfunk ORF, um an einem Wettbewerb für den "Besten Fußballsong zur WM 1988" (obwohl in diesem Jahr überhaupt keine Weltmeisterschaft stattfindet...) teilzunehmen. Zwar geht Just als Sieger hervor, wartet aber bis jetzt noch auf den versprochenen Pokal. Mehr hier: www.laut.de/Christopher-Just.
Natürlich ebenfalls on the decks: Resident DJ Mixmeister Cay Taylan und 90ies Club Erfinder David Jerina.
Hyper Hyper!
Mr. Shuffle spielt im The Loft-Café best&worst of 1997.
Hardfacts:
90ies Club: Welcome to 1997!
Samstag, 14. Jänner 2017, ab 21:00h
@ The Loft (Rockfloor & Ravefloor, Café & Wohnzimmer | www.TheLoft.at)
Lerchenfelder Gürtel 37, 1160 Wien
U6 Thaliastraße (Ecke Thaliastraße / Gürtel)
Eintritt: kurz vor 22:00h: 1€, 22:00h – 23:30h: 5€, ab 23:30h: 7€
Im The Loft-Café - geöffnet ab 21:00h - ist der Eintritt den ganzen Abend frei. Die DJ-Floors sind ab 22:00h (oben) und ca. 00:00h (unten) für euch geöffnet.
DJs am Rockfloor (ab 22:00h):
* Florian Horwath (FM4 | www.florianhorwath.com | www.facebook.com/FlorianHorwath)
* Vanessa Video (British Image | www.facebook.com/britishimage1)
* SimOne (90ies Club | www.facebook.com/DJane.SimOne.Vienna)
DJs am Ravefloor (ab ca. 00:00h):
* Christopher Just (Ilsa Gold | www.discogs.com/artist/3657-Christopher-Just)
* Cay Taylan (lobp.records | www.facebook.com/caytaylan)
* David Jerina (90ies Club | http://jerina.at | www.facebook.com/DJDavidJerina)
DJ im Café (ab 21:00h):
* DJ Mr Shuffle (The Loft | www.facebook.com/MrShuffle)