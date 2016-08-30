30.08.2016, 22:17 Uhr

Helmut Dubnitzky @ Felsenkeller

Wann? 02.09.2016 22:00 Uhr bis 03.09.2016 04:00 Uhr

Wo? Felsenkeller, Toscaninihof 2, 5020 Salzburg AT
Salzburg: Felsenkeller | Line Up:

◤ Helmut Dubnitzky // Brise Records - Germany ◤
https://soundcloud.com/dubnitzky/sets/helmut-dubni...

◤ Sashanti // Soma Project - Russia ◤
https://soundcloud.com/sashanti

No words needed, come and dance.

➫ Doors open 21:59 cet
➫ Big Soundsystem
➫ 100% Deep House & Techno



Felsenkeller Bar & Club
Toscaninihof 2 // 5020 Salzburg, AT
http://felsenkeller-salzburg.at/
☏ Telefon: +43662 – 84 40 12
