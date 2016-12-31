Prosit Neujahr schon heute Mittag in Neuseeland, bald auch hier

Vielleicht gefällt euch eines meiner Lieblingslieder von Bruce...
Jersey Girl
Auch nicht schwer zum Mitsingen...
Ich wünsche euch schon mal, ein Prosit Neujahr, ich bin dann mal weg...
Hier der Text:
I got no time for the corner boys
Down in the street making all that noise
Or the girls out on the avenue
`Cause tonight I wanna be with you
Tonight I'm gonna take that ride
Across the river to the Jersey side
Take my baby to the carnival
And I'll take her on all the rides
`Cause down the shore everything's all right
You and your baby on a Saturday night
You know all my dreams come true
When I'm walking down the street with you
Sha la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la
Sha la la la I'm in love with a Jersey girl
You know she thrills me with all her charms
When I'm wrapped up in my baby's arms
My little girl gives me everything
I know that some day she'll wear my ring
So don't bother me man I ain't got no time
I'm on my way to see that girl of mine
`Cause nothing matters in this whole wide world
When you're in love with a Jersey girl
Sha la la la...
I see you on the street and you look so tired
I know that job you got leaves you so uninspired
When I come by to take you out to eat
You're lyin' all dressed up on the bed baby fast asleep
Go in the bathroom and put your makeup on
We're gonna take that little brat of yours and drop her off at your mom's
I know a place where the dancing's free
Now baby won't you come with me
`Cause down the shore everything's all right
You and your baby on a Saturday night
Nothing matters in this whole wide world
When you're in love with a Jersey girl
.......
....
Euer Gerhard