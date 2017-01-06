Die fünfte Jahreszeit hat in Villach mit der Familiensitzung der Villacher Faschingsgilde Einzug gehalten.
06.01.2017, 22:26 Uhr
Familiensitzung beim Villacher Fasching - hier sind die Fotos
0
Bildergalerie in Villach Land , Bildergalerie , Fotogalerie in Villach Land , Fotogalerie , Villacher Fasching in Villach Land , Villacher Fasching , Garde in Villach Land , Garde , generalprobe , Lei Lei in Villach Land , Lei Lei , Familiensitzung , Markus Galli , Daniel Klier in Villach Land , Daniel Klier , Gernot Bartl in Villach Land , Gernot Bartl