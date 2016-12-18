18.12.2016, 17:13 Uhr

Große "X-MAS Party" in Bad St. Leonhard

BAD ST. LEONHARD (dama). "Good girls go to the heaven. Bad girls go to the bar" lautete die traditionelle Weihnachtsparty in "die bar" Prisse in Bad St. Leonhard.
0
Weitere Beiträge zu den Themen
Bildergalerie in Wolfsberg (2369), Bildergalerie (110140), Advent in Wolfsberg (120), Advent (7330), Weihnachten in Wolfsberg (142), Weihnachten (7137), Disco in Wolfsberg (51), Disco (836), Party in Wolfsberg (77), Party (5203), Bar in Wolfsberg (4), Bar (447), Stimmung in Wolfsberg (18), Stimmung (1042), Bad St. Leonhard in Wolfsberg (138), die Bar in Wolfsberg (3), DJ van Hirschi in Wolfsberg (14), Prisse (2), Gottfried Morolz in Wolfsberg (5)
Schon dabei? Hier anmelden!
Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zum Beitrag:
Spam und Eigenwerbung sind nicht gestattet.
Mehr dazu in unserem Verhaltenskodex.