What is Tadarise Tablet?



Tadarise tablets also called Generic Cialis is the drug available for Erectile Dysfunction in men. The main ingredient is tadalafil.

The branded version of this tablet, Cialis, is available in the US market at a high price whereas, This can be available at the most affordable rates.

Tadarise medicine is manufactured by Sunrise Remedies, a famous pharmaceutical company based in India. Tadalafil a drug that is mainly used to cure "Impotence" or "Erectile Dysfunction". Tadarise tablets are also called as “weekend pill”.

Uses Of The Tadarise Medicine:



Tadarise (Generic Cialis) is used for the treatment of ed. During sexual stimulation, Tadarise drugs (Generic Cialis) enables a man`s penis to fill with enough blood to cause an erection. It does this by preventing an enzyme called phosphodiesterase-5, or PDE-5. This helps the smooth muscles in the penis relax & widen, which allows for more blood to enter. After sex is over, the erection goes away. You will not get an erection by just taking Tadarise. Sexual stimulation is needed for Tadarise (Generic Cialis) to be effective. Your doctor or health care professional is always your best source of data when evaluating treatments for erection problems.

Treating erectile dysfunction (impotence) with Tadarise

Tadarise tablets (generic Cialis) contain tadalafil, a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, used to treat erectile dysfunction in men. When taken before planned sexual action, tadalafil in Tadarise 20 mg tablets inhibit the categorization (by the enzyme PDE5) of a substance called cGMP, produced in the erectile tissue of the penis during sexual arousal, and this action allows bloodstream into the penis causing an erection.

How does Tadarise work?



Tadarise tablets contain tadalafil, a phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor, that is used to treat erectile dysfunction in men. When sexual stimulation nitric oxide is discharged in the erectile tissue of the penis which activates the enzyme guanylate cyclase. These enzyme levels of a chemical called cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), which relaxes the blood vessels in the penis and allows blood to fill the spongy erectile tissues to cause an erection. Another enzyme called phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) cracks down cGMP preventing bloodstream into the penis, which causes loss of an erection.

How should Tadarise be taken?



You should take your Tadarise tablet swallowed whole with a glass of water with or without food approximately 30-60 minutes before sexual activity. The effect of Tadarise tablets usually lasts as long as 4-5 hours after taking your tablet, but you can take your Tadarise tablet up to 36 hours before anticipated sexual activity. You should take no more than one tablet at a day and only if you plan to have sex.

Other Available Variants:



Side effects of Tadalafil:



• Headache

• Back pain

• Changes in vision

• Heartburn

• Changes in hearing

• Upset stomach

precautions to be taken care



Tadarise is made strictly for men. Women or children should not take it.

Tadarise doesn't cure STDs; it is a medicine that helps you gain a firm penile erection.

Never chew, grind, or mix the tablet with any other tablet before consuming it.

You must be rigidly above 18 years to consume Tadarise.

Read carefully the information provided with the medicine for a better and a complete understanding of the drug.

You must always consult a doctor before taking a Tadarise pill; overdose can lead to unforgiving situations.

Be honest with your doctor so he/she can decide how much amount to prescribe for the first time.

Never take the pills that are out of date. They can be detrimental to health and even cause organ failure.

