HR Qualifications UK

HR, meaning Human Resources, is an important department of every business. Behind closed doors, every business has numerous cogs working behind the scenes to make sure everything works smoothly and efficiently, and HR plays a huge role in this. HR management is a highly strategic procedure, as described by the CIPD, with lots of opportunities for development and growth. HR qualifications in the UK are becoming more accessible for those looking to move to a more HR based job without spending years moving up the ranks. Many online courses give you the tools you need in order to fully equip yourself for Human Resource management.

What is Human Resources?

The job of anyone in HR is no easy feat. It requires a great deal of organisation and preparation in order to succeed. A Human Resource Manager or Director will handle many aspects of recruitment procedures, payroll information and employment needs, among other things. They are a cornerstone of any business and require expertise and experience to perform this role most efficiently. In many cases, HR is the first department you will come into contact with when trying to reach a business or individual. They act as the port-of-call and information hub of large businesses and need to be well organised in order to run at their most productive.

Skills of an HR Director

You can receive all the training and courses in the world, but if you don’t have the right foundation for HR, then you might fall short. HR Directors (one of the most prestigious roles in HR) need to be a combination of the following traits:

Highly organised and excellent at planning

Resilient and able to adapt to new and uncertain situations

A strong work ethic and determination to provide the best environment for everyone

Confidence in your own abilities

A natural flair for leadership, even if it is behind the scenes

Reliability and accountability – being in HR means you have a lot of responsibilities and duties regarding the business

Willingness to learn – no HR manager knows everything there is to HR, on the job you’ll be constantly picking up new skills along the way

Main Aspects of HR

An HR manager can expect to undertake these tasks in a standard day:

Developing employee programmes

Overseeing and conducting interviews

Managing the recruitment process

Creating strategies working towards goals and objectives

Evaluating company budgets and salaries

Developing and refining any policies and procedures

Where Can I Get HR Qualifications in the UK?

The old-fashioned way of venturing into HR generally relies on working your way up in a company through promotions and on-the-job HR training. This kind of method could take years to get you where you want to be, depending on several factors. Throughout the UK, there are lots of options for studying human resources, whether through traditional education routes, human resource apprenticeships or studying HR courses online. Undoubtedly, many people who are seeking an HR qualification are already in full-time or part-time work. This means the option of studying online is much more favourable as it allows individuals to work and study at the same time.

Benefits of Being Qualified

Having an HR qualification is an effective way of demonstrating your skills in HR and your professional competence. It shows employers you are dedicated to your career path in HR and running and supporting your workplace. Often, tailored qualifications have specific learning outcomes including all the compulsory knowledge you need, such as management, marketing, financial accountancy, employee relations and recruitment, brand building, and many more. By taking a specific HR course, you have an excellent chance of progressing to an HR Consultant, HR Director or HR Administrator in the workplace.

Jobs in HR

The possibilities when entering the realm of HR are limitless. There is no singular job that encompasses every aspect of HR, there are different disciplines which you can venture into. For example, if you have a strong talent for leadership, maybe a job as an HR director is right for you. Contrarily, if you prefer to work behind the scenes, maybe you’ll be more suited to HR administration. Other roles include recruitment consultancy, employee advisory and training and development. Whatever your skills in HR, there is an avenue for you.

Online HR Courses

Choosing to study online is an important and time-effective way to gain qualifications while still working in your field. The College of Contract Management offers a Level 5 HND Course in Business Human Resource Management which will cover all aspects of management, development, branding and financing within the realm of HR. Online courses, such as those from the College of Contract Management are an excellent way to get industry experience from UK based university lecturers from the comfort of your own space and in your own time.

Why Study Online?

Studying online is a newly introduced method of study, with many opting for it over traditional study methods. This is usually due to reduced course fees, reduced travel times and costs and being able to study and complete work from home. There are many benefits to studying live online courses, many are choosing this option due to the flexibility of being able to continue with their full-time job as well as earning a qualification. By browsing a selection of the College of Contract Management’s HR and Business Courses, maybe you’ll gain some inspiration for your next career move.