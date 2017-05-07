07.05.2017, 12:30 Uhr

Patricia Hill live in der Coco Bar, Wien

Wann? 22.06.2017 20:30 Uhr

Wo? Coco Bar, Stadtbahnbögen 34, 1090 Wien AT
Patricia Hill (Phot0: Georg Cizek-Graf)
Wien: Coco Bar |

Die Band rund um die junge Wiener Sängerin Patricia Hill, sorgt am Donnerstag den 22. Juni in der Coco Bar (Stadtbahnbogen 34-35, 1080 Wien) ab 20:30 Uhr für einen unterhaltsamen und stimmungsvollen Abend.

Neben eigenem Songmaterial ihres brandneuen Debüt Albums ("Patricia Hill") umfasst ihr Programm zahlreiche Pop Hits, Soul und RnB. Ein melodiöses Keyboard, mitreißender Beat und eine facettenreiche Gesangsstimme zeichnen diese originelle Bandformation aus.

Eintritt: FREIE SPENDE

The band of the young Viennese pop singer Patricia Hill will perform at the Coco Bar in Vienna (Stadtbahnbogen 34-35, 1080 Wien, starting time: 08:30 pm). Besides original material of her brandnew debut album ("Patricia Hill") their program contains well-known Pop Hits, as well as Soul and RnB. This band formation features a melodic keyboard, an infectious beat and a multi-faceted voice; a show for all to see.

Entry: FREE DONATION

LOCATION
http://www.coco-bar.at

PATRICIA HILL
http://www.patriciahill.at

LINE UP:
Patricia Hill (Vocals)
Wolfgang Bayer (Piano)
Tom Niesner (Bass)
Michael Pawlowitsch (Drums)

Mehr Infos unter:
Webseite

Album-Download:
iTunes
Amazon

Hörbeispiele:
Youtube

Album Review:
Patricia Hill - Music Austria
Konzert in Alsergrund (285), Konzert (25494), wien in Alsergrund (1002), wien (15898), Unterhaltung in Alsergrund (81), Unterhaltung (2570), Pop in Alsergrund (26), Pop (656), Band in Alsergrund (23), Band (1251), Gürtel in Alsergrund (8), Gürtel (97), Bar in Alsergrund (11), Bar (509), Popmusik in Alsergrund (6), Popmusik (91), Live Konzert in Alsergrund (25), Live Konzert (2484), Coco Club (2), Patricia Hill in Alsergrund (3), Patricia Hill (7), Coco Bar (1)
