Jedes Jahr am dritten Samstag im April macht der Weltzirkustag auf Zirkus aufmerksam. Dieser Tag verschafft sowohl den Amateur- als auch den professionellen Zirkusartist:innen die verdiente Aufmerksamkeit.

Archiv: Robert Rieger

Fotos: © Robert Rieger Photography

© Circus & Entertainment Pics by Robert Rieger

WORLD CIRCUS DAY

Every year on the third Saturday in April, World Circus Day raises awareness for the circus arts. The day also garners well-earned attention for both amateur and professional circus performers.

The modern-day circus looks much different than the ones held in ancient Rome. And it’s a good thing, too. Circuses during that time consisted of fighting gladiators, the slaughter of animals, and other blood sports. The word “circus” is derived from the Latin word for circle. Romans hosted their events in circle-shaped amphitheaters. During that time, circuses were the primary source of entertainment for the Romans. Even though the circus changed through the years, entertaining the masses was still the primary goal.

The kind of circus we have come to know came about in 1768. At the time, the English equestrian named Philip Astley began performing trick horse riding exhibitions. Astley eventually hired acrobats, jugglers, and a clown to fill the pauses between his equestrian events. Because of this, Astley became known as the “father of the modern circus.” Finally, an Englishman named John Bill Ricketts brought the circus to the United States. The first circus in America took place in Philadelphia in 1793. By 1872, thanks to P.T. Barnum, the circus became known as “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

Today, the circus continues to be extremely popular. A large circus consists of thousands of workers and hundreds of animals. There are 85 circus schools and training centers throughout the United States. About 90 percent of the American population lives within an hours’ drive of a circus.