IMC Health Week Applied Sciences Krems Woche SMITH-KEHRER-ZUMOVIC

The fifth Mozart & Science conference will take place on 10-11 November 2017 at IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems, promising to be a highlight of IMC Health Week. Since 2007 there have been annual events for music therapy in Krems, including the World Congress of MedicalTherapy 2017 and the Best Practice Day , demonstrating the strenghs of the location as a venue for international meetings. This small town offers an intimate atmosphere combined with a historic wine and cultural heritage and excellent amenities outside the
Die Top-Themen des diesjährigen Kongresses sind:
Musiktherapie im Lichte der Neurowissenschaften
Die interdisziplinäre Zusammenarbeit von MusiktherapeutInnen mit anderen Gesundheitsberufen
Die musiktherapeutische Behandlung von dementen Menschen
Die Rolle der Musiktherapie in Gesundheitssystemen anderer Kulturen
Für die Teilnahme am Kongress können Fortbildungspunkte anerkannt werden.