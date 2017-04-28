28.04.2017, 10:00 Uhr

Wochenenddienst 29. & 30.4.2017

Angern:
Dr. Kamenski, Ollersbachgasse 144,
Tel. 02283-2226.
Engelhartstetten:
Dr. Fragner, Haidengasse 1,
Tel. 02214-2291.
Gaweinstal:
Dr. Tatzber, Hauptpl. 4,
Tel. 02574-28128.
Groß-Enzersdorf:
Dr. Tödling,
Probst-Wittolastr. 39,
Tel. 02215-30012.
Großkrut:
Dr. Ulrich Busch,
Poybach Sdlg. 1,
Tel. 02556-50300.
Groß-Schweinbarth:
Dr. Legat, Hauptplatz 1,
Tel. 02289-2577.
Hohenau:
Dr. Straka, Gartenstraße 1,
Tel. 02535-2121.
Markgrafneusiedl:
Dr. Kiraly, Baumgartenstr. 5,
Tel. 02248-2315.
Spannberg:
Dr. Georg Hofstetter,
Hauptplatz 4, Tel: 02538-85444.
Strasshof:
Dr. Cserko, Arbeiterheimstr. 3,
Tel. 02287-4477.
Zistersdorf:
Dr. Dojcakova, Hauptstraße 17,
Tel. 02532-2469.

Apothekendienste:

Groß-Enzersdorf:
Stadt-Apotheke, Kirchenplatz 16,
Tel. 02249-2717.
Dürnkrut:
Marien-Apotheke, Hauptstraße
49, Tel. 02538-80320.
Gänserndorf:
Stadt-Apotheke, Hans Kudlich-G. 11,
Tel. 02282-3435.

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
