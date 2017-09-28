Interpenetration - Experimentalmusikreihe

Graz: Club Wakuum | Backspace
Backspace is one of the most original groups on the Polish improvised music stage. The band was formed in 2013. Musicians successfully combine the acoustic sound of the accordion and electric violin with the possibilities of modern technology. Dialogue, interaction, improvisation, live sampling and the creative use of computer software (Ableton Live), electronic effects, and even everyday objects helped to create unique sound and unique musical language team. In music, the group finds inspiration for both symphonic music, minimalism, “Tintinnabuli” style through new Nordic jazz, to the ambient, electro and house. “The integration of instruments with electronics allows us to create a sound that would be impossible to obtain on acoustic instruments – it gives us a huge range of colours, with which we can express emotions, build the atmosphere and space, open the door to new and previously unknown areas of music. We devote ourselves to improvisation – each new sound tells us what will be next – we make music “here and now”, so that every concert could take the form of an extraordinary and unique music performance ”
What inspires us is: the nature, city, machine, man, space, view, experiences, memories, uniqueness and everyday life, the Aborigines’ music, the German techno stage and abstract expressionism.
http://www.backspaceduo.pl/
Oswaldovi
Oswaldovi is a czechoitalian duo formed by Andrea Rottin and Kateřina Malá. Two voices, electric guitar, basic drums. Their sound is a blend of psychedelic rock, tuareg blues, South European folklore and spaghetti western soundtracks.
Opening the concert they propose a projection of a work by Scentographers, an attempt to play, record and store memories of odor in digital videos.
Oswaldovi are going to present you their newest work Songs About Persecution, recorded by Petr Hromadka out in September 2017 with images and graphics by Sali Ertunc
OSWALDOVI are:
Andrea Rottin – voice, guitar, tambourine
Katerina Mala – voice, floor tom, snare, cowbells cymbals, keyboard
http://www.oswaldovi.cz/
MoRkObOt
Since the dawn of the first galaxies the voice of MORKOBOT resounded solemn over the saturated atmospheres of the planets in evolution. Dominator of the magnetic strengths and ancestral regulator of the conscience flows, Morkobot has returned to the Earth through his three messengers LIN,LAN,LON brutally subdued to his will. On our planet MORKOBOT manifests himself through sonic experimentations that humans call music. Morkobot pervades the darkened minds of LIN,LAN,LON conducting their notes in sadistic consequential deliriums. come to feed you with the supreme verb!
http://www.morkobot.org/