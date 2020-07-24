It's difficult for a woman to talk about her problems freely with her partner. Because women are often judged on the basis of their physical appearance, body shape, etc., they do not feel comfortable talking about personal issues openly. When various health issues take a toll on their lives, their relationship can get affected. Sexual disorders can have a negative impact on the sexual life of both the partners keeping them distant from each other. A woman may not feel the urge to have sex with her partner or she doesn't get an orgasm while making out with her partner. This in turn makes both the partners crave for a good sexual session as they aren't able to fulfill their sexual needs. Very often it is mistaken that men are the only ones that suffer from sexual disorder. However, this is not true at all. 1 out of every 3 men in the US are known to suffer from some kind of sexual disorder in their life. Sexual disorders such as Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) and Female Sexual Interest Arousal Disorder (FSIAD) makes a woman lose sexual interest and she doesn't feel the urge to have sex with her partner. That's really disheartening for both the partners given that it develops a wall in their relationship. But sexual disorders such as HSDD and FSIAD aren't something that cannot be treated. Women can still keep their sexual desires intact with the help of medicines such as Lovegra 100 mg. it feel the urge to have sex with her partner. That's really disheartening for both the partners given that it develops a wall in their relationship. But sexual disorders such as HSDD and FSIAD aren't something that cannot be treated. Women can still keep their sexual desires intact with the help of medicines such as Lovegra 100 mg. t feel the urge to have sex with her partner. That's really disheartening for both the partners given that it develops a wall in their relationship. But sexual disorders such as HSDD and FSIAD aren't something that cannot be treated. Women can still keep their sexual desires intact with the help of medicines such as Lovegra 100 mg.Lovegra 100 mg , also known as Female Viagra is a magical pill that helps women to regain sexual interest and bridges the gap in their relationship. It also provides vaginal lubrication that helps both the partners to spend a great time with each other.

The question arises, “How does Lovegra 100 mg do so?” Let's have a look at it below.

Lovegra 100 mg Enhances Your Sexual Desire by Improving Brain Activity



Lovegra 100 mg contains an essential ingredient Sildenafil Citrate (found in the famous ED pill Viagra) that increases the blood flow to the vaginal area. It helps to provide vaginal lubrication that enhances sexual desire in women and provides them orgasm. If you use products such as creams, oils, lubes, etc. for providing lubrication during sexual intercourse, you can rest assured as Lovegra just does that. However, it is essential for you to determine the root cause of the problem. HSDD and FSIAD occur as a result of a decrease in serotonin levels. When serotonin levels are affected, you're likely to experience a loss of sexual desire and certain mood swings. Furthermore, if you suffer from problems such as breast cancer, anxiety, depression, or going through any hormonal changes, chances are that you can experience a loss of interest in sex. Your sexual fantasies deteriorate over time and you feel disconnected with your partner. Your doctor can help you to treat the problem by performing a diagnosis and doing various medical tests so that an appropriate dosage of the drug can be given to you. If you take any medications to treat any of your existing illnesses or for any other purposes, let your doctor know about them. If you suffer from any health conditions, are pregnant, or going through a surgery, let your doctor know about that as well. This will help the doctor to understand your condition better.

Follow Your Doctor's Prescription Carefully



Doctors recommend taking a single tablet of Lovegra 100 mg in 24 hours. You should not consume more than one tablet in 24 hours. For best results, take one pill exactly 1 hour before sexual intercourse. Common side-effects of this medicine include headaches, nausea, dizziness, flushing, diarrhea, stuffy nose, and indigestion. If problems persist for long, contact your doctor immediately.

Before Lovegra 100 mg came into the market, women used the famous ED pill Viagra 100 mg “off-label” for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. The male sexual dysfunction pill Viagra 100 mg tablet contains the same ingredient Sildenafil Citrate that increases the blood flow to the penis in men, and women report experiencing a similar effect (increased blood flow to vagina) on them too. Consult your doctor before making use of the medicine on your own.

Follow up with your doctor regularly and indulge in a healthy lifestyle to keep your sexual desires intact. A stress-free routine, taking your medications on time, and following a healthy diet can help to make a positive change in your life.