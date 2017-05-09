Wochenenddienst

20. bis 21. Mai 2017
Horn:
Dr. Erna Schleritzko,
3580 Horn,
Pragerstraße 5/1/8
Tel. 02982/3230
Brunn/Wild:
Dr. Andjela Erstic
3595 Brunn/Wild,
Dr. Robert-Braun-Straße 8
Tel. 02989/22000
Pernegg:
Dr. Bettina Brtna
3753 Pernegg Nr. 51,
Tel. 02913/236
Eggenburg:
Dr. Otto Soukup,
3730 Eggenburg,
Eggenstraße 15,
Tel. 02984/2440
Zahnarzt:
Dr. Mann Bernhard,
Anton-Bruckner-Straße 14,
3550 Langenlois,
Tel. 02734/2228
Notdienstsuche im Internet:
noe.zahnaerztekammer.at,
Notrufnummer: 141
Apotheke:
Landschafts-Apotheke:
3580 Horn, Hauptplatz 14,
Tel. 02982/2255
Angaben ohne Gewähr.