Cenforce 100 aides in treating male sexual issues, for example, feebleness or erectile brokenness by expanding the progression of blood in the penis. It contains a functioning amount of sildenafil citrate.

The penis contains a compound called phosphodiesterase5 (PDE5) that helps in lessening the erection of the penis. Cenforce 100mg (Sildenafil Citrate) falls under the classification of medications containing phosphodiesterase5 (PDE5) inhibitors which forestall PDE5 from working rapidly and hence keeping the penis in erection position even after sex.

Note that the medication won't work without the physical activity of the penis that happens during sex.

