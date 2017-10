National Achievers Congress , Germany 2017 medicine turtle Cherokee

National AchieversCongress Munich, Germany 2017Location: Eisbach Studios MunichAddress: Grasbrunner Straße 20, 81677 MunichDate: 28 - 29 October 2017National AchieversCongress Germany 2017 @ Eisbach Studios27 - 28 May 2017 Singapore Expo ... The National Achievers Congress with Dr. Tony Fernandes, Dr. John Demartini and Dr. John Demartini and DR Medicine Turtle Cherokee water protector

The Achievement of National Achievers. National Achievers Congress Germany 2017. Munich, Germany2017. Munich, Germanymedicine turtle is a world-renowned specialist in Native American healing arts behaviormedicine turtle travels 258 days a year to countries all over the world.sharing healing and wisdom of the americanindians.Each program is designed to help people to activate leadership and empower themselves in all 40 areas of their lives: Financial, physical, mental, vocational, spiritual, family and social.you can contact dr medicine turtle Cherokee atmedturtle@yahoo.commedicine turtle from the united states Cherokee reservationto achieve the best results in your personal life, business, finances, and health with highly acclaimed speakeryou can book your personal and private appointment withmedicine turtle Cherokee acclaimed speaker atmedturtle@yahoo.comDR medicine turtle international speaker, entrepreneur, political and environmental activist