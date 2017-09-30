Wien: Kulturraum Neruda |
A TraceA Trace is a Vienna based fusion combo that confronts jazz with ethnical and classical influences, performed with the power of a rock band. Their music is all about telling stories: Some carefully written and patiently refined, some wild and improvised, seizing the moment. Yet, the heart of every story nests an emotion to be set free.
Line Up: Kiara Paloma - Vocals Çağdaş Arsen Gürer - Piano, Synth Michael Auinger - Saxophones Timothy Luger - Electronic Double Bass Georg Hinterberger - Drums&Percussion