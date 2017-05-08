English Presentations 101 | Top Thema

Brunn am Gebirge: Bildungsraum | Whether you are an administrator, executive or run your own business, you may very well be asked to make a presentation.
Giving a presentation in a foreign language can be truly frightening. What is the best way to start my presentation? How do I grab and keep my audience´s attention? How should I finish a presentation?
In this workshop we will show you how to make inspirational and captivating presentations. You will learn useful phrases to help you organize and present information clearly and effectively. You will learn how to give well-structured presentations that are interesting and easy to follow.
Take your presentation skills from good to great!
English knowledge (level B1) necessary. If you understand the text above, you are ready to join in.
Details: bildungsraum.at