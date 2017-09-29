29.09.2017, 22:26 Uhr

JOEY GREEN BAND AT REIGEN

Wann? 13.10.2017 20:00 Uhr

Wo? Reigen Live, Hadikgasse 62, 1140 Wien AT
Wien: Reigen Live | Joey Green Band kicks off the fall season with a new set of ORIGINAL rock tunes.

Joey's unique brand of New York based rock & roll songcraft is gritty, witty, passionate, funny and groovin'!

For Joey Green Band, lyric, melody, and story still matter.

There is no other band in the region that rocks with such passion, musicianship, attitude and authenticity.

Check it out here:

"I'm Comin' On To You"

https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/im-comi...

" In The Doghouse (Again)"

https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/in-the-...

"Pick Up The Telephone"

https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/pick-up...

"Teardrops (Back In Her Eyes)"

https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/teardro...
