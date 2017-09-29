JOEY GREEN BAND AT REIGEN

Wien: Reigen Live | Joey Green Band kicks off the fall season with a new set of ORIGINAL rock tunes.
Joey's unique brand of New York based rock & roll songcraft is gritty, witty, passionate, funny and groovin'!
For Joey Green Band, lyric, melody, and story still matter.
There is no other band in the region that rocks with such passion, musicianship, attitude and authenticity.
Check it out here:
"I'm Comin' On To You"
https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/im-comi...
" In The Doghouse (Again)"
https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/in-the-...
"Pick Up The Telephone"
https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/pick-up...
"Teardrops (Back In Her Eyes)"
https://soundcloud.com/joeygreenbandvienna/teardro...