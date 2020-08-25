Lyrica, the brand name medication for the relief of nerve pain, or neuropathic pain needs no introduction. It is used in oral form for getting relief from all sorts of chronic as well as short term pain springing from various types of diseases such as cancer, spinal cord injuries, and even vitamin B deficiencies.

Pregabalin is the drug that makes up the Lyrica medication, and it relieves the pain by blocking down the pain receptors and the pain signals that the brain sends across the body. Apart from nerve pain, this medication is also used in treating restless leg syndrome and is often offered for the treatment of seizures and epilepsy in combination with other drugs.

Given its multiple uses and its effectiveness in giving relief from almost all types of neuropathic pain, Pregabalin is an essential medication for many people which they have to use almost daily, for many people, this medication is prescribed to be used two or three times a day.

The frequency of the doses and the need for relief from nerve pain makes this drug indispensable for many people and thus they have to spend a lot of money buying the brand name drug of Pregabalin, known as Lyrica offered Pfizer.

But thankfully, the FDA approved generic brands of Lyrica are now out in the market and many people can make use of the low-cost, easily accessible, and effective brands of Generic Lyrica.

Generic brands of known brand name ones contain the same active ingredient, so here, both Lyrica and Lyrica Generic contain the drug Pregabalin. Thus both these medications work in the exactly same manner in suppressing the pain signals and relieving you from the nerve pain.

Usually, the brand name medication is the first medication that is developed and marketed for the treatment of a particular condition, in this case, Pregabalin for the treatment of nerve pain. Due to the number of resources, time, and financial investment contributed towards it, a patent is given to the company so that they are the sole producer of that particular drug and medication for a few years.

Once the patent expires other companies are free to make their own version of the drug under different brand names, which is Pregabalin in this case.

There are many different generic brands of Lyrica offered to you, some of which are Pregalin, Maxgalin, Neugaba, and Pregarica. All these generic brands of the nerve pain-relieving drug Pregabalin are safe, effective, and approved by the FDA and you can ask your doctor to prescribe you the generic brands of Pregabalin or ask your pharmacist to substitute it when you go out to buy it . You can also buy these generic brands of Lyrica online if you do not wish to go out.

The benefit of buying Lyrica Generic is that you can choose from different brands and pick one that is most suitable to you from the price point of view. As generic brands of medications are offered at comparatively lower prices they are also great if you suffer from chronic pain and you need regular refills of the Pregabalin drug for your nerve pain.