Wochenenddienste - 22. bis 29. Juli 2020

  21. Januar 2020, 13:12 Uhr,  zuletzt aktualisiert am 22. Juli 2020, 08:31 Uhr
Wochenenddienste
Autor: Gerhard Monitzer

Ärzte Bereitschaftsdienst
Tel. 141. Bei Symptomen einer möglichen Infizierung nicht in die Arztpraxen kommen! Vorher unbedingt telefonische Kontaktaufnahme mit dem Hausarzt.

Zahnärzte Bereitschaftsdienst
Tel. 06542/74068.

Apotheken Bereitschaftsdienste
Schüttdorf/Zell am See/Kaprun/Bruck/Maishofen:
22. 7. Areit Apotheke, Tel. 06542/53543; 23. 7. Steinbock Apotheke Kaprun, Tel. 06547/8669; 24. 7. See Apotheke Zell am See, Tel. 06542/72581; 25. 7. VitaMia Apotheke Maishofen, Tel. 06542/68400; 26. 7. Adler Apotheke Schüttdorf, Tel. 06542/57382; 27. 7. Bären Apotheke Bruck, Tel. 06545/6279; 28. 7. Areit Apotheke, Tel. 06542/53543; 29. 7. Steinbock Apotheke Kaprun, Tel. 06547/8669.

Saalfelden/Leogang/Lofer:
22. 7. Stadtapotheke, Tel. 06582/72257; 23. 7. Pinzgau Apotheke, Tel. 06582/741030; 24. 7. Aesculus Apotheke, Tel. 06582/76235; 25. 7. und 26. 7. Stadtapotheke, Tel. 06582/72257; 27. 7. Apotheke Leogang, Tel. 06583/20483 und St. Rupertus Apotheke, Tel. 06588/7170; 28. 7. Stadtapotheke, Tel. 06582/72257; 29. 7. Pinzgau Apotheke, Tel. 06582/741030.

Abwechselnde Bereitschaft:
Ungerade Woche: Mittersill, Tauern Apotheke, Tel. 06562/6204.
Gerade Woche: Bramberg, Kristall Apotheke, Tel. 06566/72816.

Gerhard Monitzer aus Pinzgau

