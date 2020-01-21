Wochenenddienste - 7. bis 16. September 2020
Ärzte Bereitschaftsdienst
Tel. 141. Bei Symptomen einer möglichen Infizierung nicht in die Arztpraxen kommen! Vorher unbedingt telefonische Kontaktaufnahme mit dem Hausarzt.
Zahnärzte Bereitschaftsdienst
Tel. 06542/74068.
Apotheken Bereitschaftsdienste
Schüttdorf/Zell am See/Kaprun/Bruck/Maishofen:
7. 9. Bären Apotheke Bruck, Tel. 06545/6279; 8. 9. Areit Apotheke, Tel. 06542/53543; 9. 9. Steinbock Apotheke Kaprun, Tel. 06547/8669; 10. 9. See Apotheke Zell am See, Tel. 06542/72581; 11. 9. VitaMia Apotheke Maishofen, Tel. 06542/68400; 12. 9. Adler Apotheke Schüttdorf, Tel. 06542/57382; 13. 9. Bären Apotheke Bruck, Tel. 06545/6279, 14. 9. Areit Apotheke, Tel. 06542/53543; 15. 9. Steinbock Apotheke Kaprun, Tel. 06547/8669; 16. 9. See Apotheke Zell am See, Tel. 06542/72581.
Saalfelden/Leogang/Lofer:
7. 9. Pinzgau Apotheke, Tel. 06582/741030; 8. 9. Aesculus Apotheke, Tel. 06582/76235; 9. 9. Apotheke Leogang, Tel. 06583/20483 und St. Rupertus Apotheke, Tel. 06588/7170; 10. 9. Stadtapotheke, Tel. 06582/72257; 11. 9. Pinzgau Apotheke, Tel. 06582/741030; 12. 9. und 13. 9. Apotheke Leogang, Tel. 06583/20483 und St. Rupertus Apotheke, Tel. 06588/7170; 14. 9. Aesculus Apotheke, Tel. 06582/76235; 15. 9. Apotheke Leogang, Tel. 06583/20483 und St. Rupertus Apotheke, Tel. 06588/7170; 16. 9. Stadtapotheke, Tel. 06582/72257.
Abwechselnde Bereitschaft:
Ungerade Woche: Mittersill, Tauern Apotheke, Tel. 06562/6204.
Gerade Woche: Bramberg, Kristall Apotheke, Tel. 06566/72816.
