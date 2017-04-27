Lembach: Alfons-Dorfner-Halle | LEMBACH. Anlässlich des 25-Jahr-Jubiläums der Landesmusikschule Lembach und des 20-Jahr-Jubiläums der Landesmusikschule Neustift laden die Schulen am Mittwoch, 24. Mai zu einem Festkonzert in die Alfons-Dorfner-Halle. Beginn ist um 19.30 Uhr.
27.04.2017, 15:56 Uhr
Jubiläums-Festkonzert in Lembach
Wann? 24.05.2017 19:30 Uhr
Wo? Alfons-Dorfner-Halle, Lembach
