VIENNA NEW YEAR’S CONCERT-Int. Music Competition

“VIENNA NEW YEAR’S CONCERT” International Music Competition

Deadline: October 10, 2022

Results will announce: October 31, 2022

WINNERS CONCERTS: between December 27-30, 2022 in Vienna Concert Halls!

Classical music in Vienna

If a city is considered a "city of music," there must be a good reason for that. There is a lot of evidence of the glorious role of the City of Vienna in music history. Influential composers were born or lived here and created their masterpieces: Mozart, Haydn, Schubert, Beethoven, Bruckner, or Mahler. Already at that time, Vienna was considered a "world city of music". Later, composers like Schoenberg or Gottfried, who are considered "modern" classics whose musical home was Vienna. This competition organization aims to support young musicians of our time worldwide.

