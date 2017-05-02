02.05.2017, 07:49 Uhr

BendOver

Wann? 20.05.2017 22:00 Uhr

Wo? WAREHOUSE / Stp, Kelseng. 9, 3100 St. Pölten AT
St. Pölten: WAREHOUSE / Stp | ONE MILLION ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT

▁ ▂ ▃ ▄ ▅ ▆ █ BendOver █ ▆ ▄ ▃ ▂ ▁

BendOver ist eine neue Veranstaltungsreihe im Warehouse St.Pölten

The Best of RnB, Trap, Reggaeton

SPECIALS
✓ WELCOME SHOTS von unseren BendOver Girls
✓ SHISHA LOUNGE
✓ Eristoff Flasche 0,7l + 4 RedBull bis Mitternacht nur um 49€
✓ Eristoff Red- Soda 1,30€ bis Mitternacht
✓ Die erste Stunde Gratis Eintritt für Ladies

LineUp
♦ One Million
♦ Black Planet
♦ Sam Samy

Dresscode
☆ dress to impress!
☆ stylish & elegant
☆ high heels recommended

HARD FACTS
Am 20. Mai 2017 ab 22:00 Uhr
EIntritt : 5,00€
0
