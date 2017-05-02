St. Pölten: WAREHOUSE / Stp | ONE MILLION ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT
▁ ▂ ▃ ▄ ▅ ▆ █ BendOver █ ▆ ▄ ▃ ▂ ▁
BendOver ist eine neue Veranstaltungsreihe im Warehouse St.Pölten
The Best of RnB, Trap, Reggaeton
SPECIALS
✓ WELCOME SHOTS von unseren BendOver Girls
✓ SHISHA LOUNGE
✓ Eristoff Flasche 0,7l + 4 RedBull bis Mitternacht nur um 49€
✓ Eristoff Red- Soda 1,30€ bis Mitternacht
✓ Die erste Stunde Gratis Eintritt für Ladies
LineUp
♦ One Million
♦ Black Planet
♦ Sam Samy
Dresscode
☆ dress to impress!
☆ stylish & elegant
☆ high heels recommended
HARD FACTS
Am 20. Mai 2017 ab 22:00 Uhr
EIntritt : 5,00€