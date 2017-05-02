St. Pölten : WAREHOUSE / Stp |

ONE MILLION ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT



▁ ▂ ▃ ▄ ▅ ▆ █ BendOver █ ▆ ▄ ▃ ▂ ▁



BendOver ist eine neue Veranstaltungsreihe im Warehouse St.Pölten



The Best of RnB, Trap, Reggaeton



SPECIALS

✓ WELCOME SHOTS von unseren BendOver Girls

✓ SHISHA LOUNGE

✓ Eristoff Flasche 0,7l + 4 RedBull bis Mitternacht nur um 49€

✓ Eristoff Red- Soda 1,30€ bis Mitternacht

✓ Die erste Stunde Gratis Eintritt für Ladies



LineUp

♦ One Million

♦ Black Planet

♦ Sam Samy



Dresscode

☆ dress to impress!

☆ stylish & elegant

☆ high heels recommended



HARD FACTS

Am 20. Mai 2017 ab 22:00 Uhr

EIntritt : 5,00€