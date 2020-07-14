La Vida Es Salsa Internacional

La Vida Es Salsa Internacional is an association of professional dancers and teachers, musicians and DJs, dance event organizers and artists and serves for development of Latin dance music as well as a a professional dance company that supports and promotes all Salsa dance styles, LA, Cuban and Cali (also known as Salsa Caleña).

Initial Founders (in alphabetical order):

Albert Fiorentu (alias DJ Lindo, Albert Lindo) a song writer, professional salsa dancer, latin dance teacher and Latin DJ. Albert completed his dance education in Italy. The collaboration between artists Albert Lindo and Marco Ronca resulted in the El Fantasma(https://alosiblamusicstore.com/en/releases/el-fantasma/)

Henri Kateb (alias DJ Henrix, Henry Kateb) Latin DJ and Music composer and producer . Henri got into salsa dancing back in 2007. He started teaching salsa in 2010. A Co-Founder, Co-Organizer and DJ at "Fashion Salsa Night" since 2012.

Cornelia Leban Ibrakovic (alias Conny Leban Ibrakovic) founder and owner of the dance school Conny und Dado (Tanzschule Conny und Dado) , completed her education at the Academy for Dance Instructors in Vienna, has been working as an instructor since 1998 and won 2004 together with Adnan (Dado) Ibrakovic the Austrian salsa championship. She organized many of national and international valuated dance events (like Salsa Splash/Grazy Salsa and Bachata Festival , Tango Festivalo, All in One Ball and many others).

Drazen Margetic (alias WallanceDancedomain Drazen Margetic): since 2014 organizer of latin dance events, since 2016 founder of his own event organization company with a focus on the large dance events and scientific congresses. Since 2007 a national Greek dancer,since 2009 a social bachata dancer. Since 2018 sponsor of international dance events.

Goran Margetic : since 2014 organizer of latin dance events, since 2016 founder of his own event organization company Art Event FirNis e.U.

Since 2007 a national Greek dancer in PAREA Graz and part of the Balkan national dance team. Since 2009 salsa and bachata dancer. Goran learned all three salsa styles: L.A., Cuban and Cali.

Julian Silva: La Excelencia Band Leader and Timbalero . “ La Excelencia taps into the broad Afro-Cuban spectrum with their fresh, innovative, and vibrant interpretions of guaracha, bolero comparasa, rumba, descarga, guajira, and son montuno, executed in a carefully crafted balance of hard hitting percussion, piercing horns, and exceptional lyrics and soneos.” Dennis Cuadros, Music critic

Ana Ursic : Dance Teacher, Performer and Choreographer in Salsa, Bachata, Brazilian Zouk, Cha-Cha-Cha, Chair dance, Charleston, Cheer dance. Ana deals with sport since her childhood. She started with gymnastics and cheerleading where she achieved high results on national, European and world level. Ana is a founder of the salsa ladies groups Lupitas and BachatAna with whom she performs at festivals across Europe.

Facebook Link of La Vida ES Salsa Internacional Link La Vida Es Salsa Internacional