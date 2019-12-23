dear HONORED nobelPRIZE awarded prime-minister

i am an AUSTRO - ETHIOPIAN GIRL ~17 years old - ehtiopia born adopted to austria - and it is making me happy to experience that the country of of my origin is developing toward peace - prosperity and equal rights - thank you mr. ABIY AHMED !

i would like to invite you to austria to experience the sound of our giant PEACE-BELL in Telfs up in the alpine mountains near INNSBRUCK in the austrian state of TIROL > and bring your MESSAGE to the genious european ALPBACHforum

please come and visit me and my european friends !

saba schatz on www.youTube

ich bin ein österreichisch-äthiopisches mädchen - 17 jahre alt - in äthiopien geboren und nach österreich adoptiert. es macht mich glücklich zun erleben dass mein herkunftsland sich in richtung frieden wohlstand und menschenrechte entwickelt. DANKE herr abiy ahmed !

ich möchte sie gerne nach österreich einladen um den klang der friedensglocke des alpenraumes in TELFS nahe innsbruck in TIROL erleben zu können > und bringen sie ihre Botschaft an das geniale europäische forumALPBACH >>>

bitte kommen sie um mich und meine europäischen freunde zu besuchen !