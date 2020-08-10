The Temptation Of Dense Eyelashes

The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology conducted a study in 1985 which revealed the marvel of baby-looking faces. People, especially the women with babyish features on their face create a perception of baby-like innocence, kindness and warmth.

Persons with baby-like wide and round eyes and long and dense eyelashes get love, affection and care from others easily and quickly. Long and dense eyelashes can naturally give you a marvelous babyish look that wins others' attention.

Above all, ophthalmic formulas containing bimatoprost not only enhance your beauty but reduce IOP, prevent Glaucoma and promote your eye-health.

Above all, this amazing ophthalmic formula from LashGrowthSerums not only enhances your beauty but reduces IOP, Prevents Glaucoma and promotes your eye-health.



How Careprost Reduces IOP and Prevents Glaucoma?



Application of Careprost reduces intraocular pressure or IOP in the eyes. There is a transparent layer called aqueous humor on the outer front of your eyes that helps in moisturizing your eyes.

It also helps in other functions of the eyes including its easy movement and keeping the eyes flexible. But aqueous humor needs to be replaced and drained out of your eyes at regular intervals.

When the aqueous humor does not get drained out of the eyes, it gets deposited in the eyes and starts damaging the ocular nerves. Your ocular nerves and veins in the eyes play a crucial role in transmitting messages to the brain and feeding the structures.

Due to fluid deposit and damage of ocular nerves, your eyes get intraocular pressure or IOP in the eyes and develop glaucoma. Glaucoma can be disastrous and result in total loss of vision and blindness if not treated on time appropriately.

In this juncture, application of Careprost Eye Drops stimulates the trabecular gland and increases the uveoscleral flow into your eyes. The increase of uveoscleral flow in the eyes further expands the aqueous humor and helps the fluid drained out of the eyes.

Eventually, IOP reduces due to appropriate drainage of aqueous humor from the eyes and timely replacement of the fluid in the eyes. Ultimately, glaucoma does not occur as ocular nerves do not get damaged and stay intact.



How Careprost Grows Eyelashes Longer and Thicker?

In December 2008, the FDA approved Careprost as the only reliable and safe remedy for growing long and dense eyelashes. It is necessary to know about "trichomegaly" to understand how this ophthalmic formula grows eyelashes longer and thicker.

There are instances of the extraordinary growth of eyelashes up to 12 mm in length. These cases are medically known as trichomegaly. Trichomegaly happens due to two common reasons such as genetic reasons and environmental reasons.

The environmental reasons of trichomegaly are caused due to some diseases or side effects of drugs. The disease responsible for the unusual growth of eyelashes is called congenital syndrome or congenital disorder.

Similarly, Cornelia de Lange syndrome and Oliver-Mcfarlane syndrome also grow extraordinary longer eyelashes as Lashgrowthserums does. But Cornelia de Lange syndrome and Oliver-Mcfarlane syndrome are two different types of disorders whereas the eyelash serum is not.

The genetic trichomegaly occurs due to a gene called FGF5 which makes a protein called FGF5 protein. The FGF5 protein regulates the growth of hair, eyelashes and skin in your body. Ultimately, the functions of FGF5 protein does not allow them to grow unusually long.

When for some reasons, the FGF5 gene does not make FGF5 protein, your eyelashes go on growing as they do not get regulated. This is where Careprost plays a role in growing your eyelashes naturally longer and thicker.

While treating the IOP and preventing glaucoma, this ophthalmic formula reacts to the FGF5 gene and prevents the gene from creating FGF5 protein. Ultimately, when your body does not get FGF5 protein to regulate hair growth, it goes on growing eyelashes continuously longer.

This reaction of the ophthalmic solution on FGF5 is medically called Careprost side effects which grows natural long eyelashes. However, the characteristics of this side effect of the liquid turned out to be blessings for the people seeking long lashes.

How to Take Appropriate Care of Your Eyelashes?

Though eyelash growth serums can help grow long eyelashes, you need to know the following aspects of your eyelashes. Knowing about your eyelashes will help you to take care of your eyelashes consciously and appropriately.

• Your eyelashes start to grow during 7th to 8th weeks in the pregnancy and you are born with full-grown eyelashes.

• Your eyelashes count around 90 to 150 on the upper eyelid and 70 to 80 on the lower eyelid. However, these numbers differ from person to person. Some people have as many as 300 eyelashes and as fewer as 50 eyelashes on the upper eyelid.

• Eyelashes grow in three phases namely anagen, catagen, and telogen phases, and they grow very slow in comparison to hair. The eyelashes grow about 0.06mm every day.

• As many as 4 to 5 eyelashes fall every day from your eyelids. They take around 4 to 5 weeks to grow to their full length. Then they start falling.

• Since your eyelashes take a long time to grow and fall every day, you need to take uttermost care of your eyelashes.

• Though you can grow eyelashes with the help of lash growth serums, you should take care of them to keep them longer and thicker.

• Protect your eyelashes from curling and layering by using various mascaras as they may break and get crunchy.

• Stay away from chemical and waterproof mascaras as they may keep your eyelashes dry and weak.

• Clean your eyelashes delicately every day. Similarly, remove the eye makeups and dirt regularly.

• Do not cut or remove your eyelashes because it may no longer grow to their full length with their short life cycle. If you cut them, they may fall before growing to their full length.

• Stay away from rubbing your eyelashes. Immediately consult your doctor in the case of eye infections.

Regular application of bimatoprost ophthalmic solution is one way to take care of eyelashes and eye health as well.

What are the Precautions and Restriction of Careprost Eye Drops?

Bimatoprost ophthalmic solutions typically come with an applicator brush.

• Read the user instruction carefully and attentively as soon as you receive the ophthalmic solution.

• Never ignore the restrictions and precaution of using the liquid as it may result in fatal and serious consequences.

• Remember, this formula is restricted for persons with food and drug allergies and under pregnancy. However, if you still wish to use the liquid, you need to necessarily consult your physician.

• As far as Careprost side effects are concerned, there are no side effects of the liquid if you strictly follow the instructions. However, there may be generally mild side effects while the initiating stage such as itching, irritation, dryness and redness in the eyes.

• There may also be darkening of eyelashes and skin darkening around the eyes while using the liquid. The side effects of the liquid last for a short period. You need to consult your doctor if the side effects persist.

• Never use the Careprost eye drops on your upper eyelids. The ophthalmic formula is meant for use only on the upper eyelid.

• Store your ophthalmic solution in a cool and dry place out of the reach of your children. The average room temperature for safe storing of the liquid is around 25 degrees Celsius.

• Take uttermost care while applying the liquid so that it does not come into contact with other parts of your face. The solution is sensitive and can grow hair where it comes into contact.

• Never apply the liquid with your contact lenses on your eyes. The Careprost uses benzalkonium chloride in making the solution. The benzalkonium chloride can be absorbed by your contact lenses easily and quickly. Remove your contact lenses before 15 minutes of the application and use it after 15 minutes.



How to Use Careprost Eye Drops?



The normal dose of bimatoprost ophthalmic solution is one drop a day or 0.001% to 0.003% of generic bimatoprost.

• Never overuse the liquid even if you miss the dose. In the case, you miss the dose, it is better for you to skip the dose and wait for the next dose on the next day.

• Wash your hand before using the liquid. If somebody else is helping you in the application of the liquid, make sure they wash and clean their hand.

• Put a drop of liquid on the tip of the brush and apply them delicately on your upper eyelid. Never apply the liquid on your lower eyelid.

• Wash and clean the brush after each application and before storing them in a safe place.

Conclusion:

You can see the result of Careprost within 4 to 5 months of its application. Your eyelashes will start to grow longer and thicker. You must continue the same application for at least 16 weeks to achieve the desired length of your eyelashes.

Once you achieve your goal, you can stop daily one drop dosage and start weekly one drop application. Remember, if you stop the application, your eyelashes will return to their original length and shape.