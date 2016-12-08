Intercultural Communication - Meaningful exchanges

Brunn am Gebirge: Bildungsraum |
Intercultural CommunicationMeaningful Exchanges
Intercultural communication has become a necessity as most work and living environments are now multicultural.This workshop aims at introducing some of the basic concepts of intercultural communication and helping participants apply such notions in a concrete manner. The emphasis is on culture in a professional setting.
Here, you will learn to take cultural particularities into account while avoiding prejudice and stereotypes in order to facilitate your daily verbal and non-verbal exchanges. Thus, this course is designed to fit different types of participants, whether they be managing a multicultural team, involved in international business, or simply travelling beyond the borders of their own country.
English knowledge (level B1) necessary. If you understand the text above, you are ready to join in.
Gruppengröße: 5 - 10 Teilnehmer
