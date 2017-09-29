Wien: Café Carina | Super Sweet Reality
---------------------------
Super Sweet Reality is on it’s mission to tell, once again, the story of Rock N Roll, that if you’re hungry for living and willing to tell people your story, a seemingly easy song can satisfy every human beeing, looking for something exciting in life.
Nothing more and nothing less is what you get when you go to a concert. You are invited, only for one night, …into the Super Sweet Reality!
Bourbon Cheeseus
--------------------------
A new King is born
his name is Bourbon Cheeseus
he is a night creatur
a night preacer
he bleace you soul for rock n roll
Elvis ist dead but rock "n"roll still alive
blues are the root of every live
and if you ask him he woud say:
"if i'd to choose I'd choose the blues"
Timetable:
--------------
21:00 - Bourbon Cheeseus
22:00 - Super Sweet Reality
Freie Spende!