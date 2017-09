Super Sweet Reality---------------------------Super Sweet Reality is on it’s mission to tell, once again, the story of Rock N Roll, that if you’re hungry for living and willing to tell people your story, a seemingly easy song can satisfy every human beeing, looking for something exciting in life.Nothing more and nothing less is what you get when you go to a concert. You are invited, only for one night, …into the Super Sweet Reality!

Bourbon Cheeseus--------------------------A new King is bornhis name is Bourbon Cheeseushe is a night creatura night preacerhe bleace you soul for rock n rollElvis ist dead but rock "n"roll still aliveblues are the root of every liveand if you ask him he woud say:"if i'd to choose I'd choose the blues"Timetable:--------------21:00 - Bourbon Cheeseus22:00 - Super Sweet RealityFreie Spende!