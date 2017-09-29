29.09.2017, 13:33 Uhr

Super Sweet Reality // Bourbon Cheeseus

Wann? 10.10.2017 21:00 Uhr

Wo? Café Carina, Josefstädter Str. 84, 1080 Wien AT
Wien: Café Carina | Super Sweet Reality
---------------------------
Super Sweet Reality is on it’s mission to tell, once again, the story of Rock N Roll, that if you’re hungry for living and willing to tell people your story, a seemingly easy song can satisfy every human beeing, looking for something exciting in life.
Nothing more and nothing less is what you get when you go to a concert. You are invited, only for one night, …into the Super Sweet Reality!

Bourbon Cheeseus
--------------------------
A new King is born
his name is Bourbon Cheeseus

he is a night creatur
a night preacer
he bleace you soul for rock n roll

Elvis ist dead but rock "n"roll still alive
blues are the root of every live
and if you ask him he woud say:
"if i'd to choose I'd choose the blues"

Timetable:
--------------
21:00 - Bourbon Cheeseus
22:00 - Super Sweet Reality

Freie Spende!
0
Weitere Beiträge zu den Themen
Blues in Josefstadt (39), Blues (1318), Party in Josefstadt (64), Party (5934), Rock Konzert in Josefstadt (22), Rock Konzert (600), Cafe Carina in Josefstadt (12), Indie Rock in Josefstadt (3), Indie Rock (63), Alternative-Rock in Josefstadt (3), Alternative-Rock (37), Freie Spende in Josefstadt (18), Freie Spende (50), Tanzen Wien (3), Live Musik Wien in Josefstadt (3), Super Sweet Reality (2), Bourbon Cheeseus (1)
Schon dabei? Hier anmelden!
Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zum Beitrag:
Spam und Eigenwerbung sind nicht gestattet.
Mehr dazu in unserem Verhaltenskodex.