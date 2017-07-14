Patricia Hill live im Birdcage

Wien: Birdcage |
Patricia Hill sorgt gemeinsam mit Gitarrist Lionel Bozek am Freitag, den 21. Juli im "BIRDCAGE" (Stumpergasse 61,1060 Wien) ab 22:00 Uhr für einen unterhaltsamen Abend.Zahlreiche Pop Hits, Soul und RnB werden mit geschmeidigem Gitarrenklang und einer facettenreichen Gesangsstimme neu interpretiert.
Eintritt: FREIER MUSIKBEITRAG
Patricia Hill will perform together with guitarist Lionel Bozek at "BIRDCAGE" in Vienna (Stumpergasse 61, 1060 Vienna, starting time: 10:00 pm). Well-known Pop Hits, as well as Soul and RnB will be performed acoustically by a smooth guitar and a multi-faceted voice; a show for all to see.
Entry: FREE CONTRIBUTION
LOCATION:
https://www.facebook.com/Birdcage-223463631011594/
PATRICIA HILL
http://www.patriciahill.at/
LINE UP:
Patricia Hill (Vocals)
Lionel Bozek (Acoustic guitar)
Live Videos