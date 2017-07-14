14.07.2017, 12:01 Uhr

Patricia Hill live im Birdcage

Wann? 21.07.2017 22:00 Uhr

Wo? Birdcage, Stumpergasse 61, 1060 Wien AT
Lionel Bozek und Patricia Hill (photo privat)
Wien: Birdcage |

Patricia Hill sorgt gemeinsam mit Gitarrist Lionel Bozek am Freitag, den 21. Juli im "BIRDCAGE" (Stumpergasse 61,1060 Wien) ab 22:00 Uhr für einen unterhaltsamen Abend.

Zahlreiche Pop Hits, Soul und RnB werden mit geschmeidigem Gitarrenklang und einer facettenreichen Gesangsstimme neu interpretiert.

Eintritt: FREIER MUSIKBEITRAG

Patricia Hill will perform together with guitarist Lionel Bozek at "BIRDCAGE" in Vienna (Stumpergasse 61, 1060 Vienna, starting time: 10:00 pm). Well-known Pop Hits, as well as Soul and RnB will be performed acoustically by a smooth guitar and a multi-faceted voice; a show for all to see.

Entry: FREE CONTRIBUTION

LOCATION:
https://www.facebook.com/Birdcage-223463631011594/

PATRICIA HILL
http://www.patriciahill.at/

LINE UP:
Patricia Hill (Vocals)
Lionel Bozek (Acoustic guitar)

Live Videos
