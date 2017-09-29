The Game has found you. As you read this you are becoming part of it.



This Game is different. You are not sure how far it goes, but you play anyway. And you let it play with you. It makes you comfortably uncomfortable. The players are different every night and therefore The Game is different every night. You discover more only by playing. Let's not waste time, because



You are part of The Game.



This is a psychological immersive theatre show, blurring the lines of performance and reality. A mind-reading experience by illusionist and performer Philipp Oberlohr. Developed with support from: Yard Theatre London, Ovalhouse London, Galerie Die Schöne Vienna.



Tickets PAY WHAT YOU CAN 10Euro|15 Euro|20Euro. You decide.

