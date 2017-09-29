29.09.2017, 11:46 Uhr

The GAME

Wann? 15.11.2017 20:00 Uhr

Wo? Die Schöne, Kuffnergasse 7, 1160 Wien AT
Wien: Die Schöne | The Game has found you. As you read this you are becoming part of it.

This Game is different. You are not sure how far it goes, but you play anyway. And you let it play with you. It makes you comfortably uncomfortable. The players are different every night and therefore The Game is different every night. You discover more only by playing. Let's not waste time, because

You are part of The Game.

This is a psychological immersive theatre show, blurring the lines of performance and reality. A mind-reading experience by illusionist and performer Philipp Oberlohr. Developed with support from: Yard Theatre London, Ovalhouse London, Galerie Die Schöne Vienna.

Tickets PAY WHAT YOU CAN 10Euro|15 Euro|20Euro. You decide.
www.oeticket.com
0
Weitere Beiträge zu den Themen
Theater in Ottakring (223), Theater (13352), performance in Ottakring (22), performance (427), Illusion (48)
Schon dabei? Hier anmelden!
Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar zum Beitrag:
Spam und Eigenwerbung sind nicht gestattet.
Mehr dazu in unserem Verhaltenskodex.