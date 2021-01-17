Baby, I see this world has made you sad

Some people can be bad

The things they do, the things they say

But baby, I'll wipe away those bitter tears

I'll chase away those restless fears

That turn your blue skies into gray

Why worry

There should be laughter after pain

There should be sunshine after rain

These things have always been the same

So why worry now

Why worry now

Baby, when I get down I turn to you

And you make sense of what I do

And though it isn't hard to say

But baby, just when this world seems mean and cold

Our love comes shining red and gold

And all the rest is by the way

Why worry

There should be laughter after pain

There should be sunshine after rain

These things have always been the same

So why worry now

Why worry now

Quelle: LyricFind

Songwriter: Mark Knopfler