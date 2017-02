BASSKLINIK - Gratis bis 23:00 Uhr

Got some troubles? Feel any pain or discomfort? Come and try our Bass Therapy!

Bringin you all kinds of bass music!Drum and Bass, Jump Up Sound's, Dubstep, Drumstep, Trap, Glitch-Hop, EDM and more!After a wicked opening with Deep'n Heavy Sound we keep in going for more to bring you the finest Neurofunk, Crossbreed, Drumstep, Trap, Jump-up DnB and also Half-step tunes mixed by:(Drum & Bass Feeling | Deep’n Heavy Sounds | Bass Klinik)(Drum&Bass Feeling | Bass Klinik)with MC-SupportIntroduced by our head physicians: Dr. LxSounder and Dr. DreadyBear