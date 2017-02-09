09.02.2017, 10:34 Uhr

BASSKLINIK - Gratis bis 23:00 Uhr

Wann? 11.02.2017 22:00 Uhr

Wo? PPC, Neubaugasse 6, 8020 Graz AT
Got some troubles? Feel any pain or discomfort? Come and try our Bass Therapy!

Open Decks & Bring YOUR Music

Bringin you all kinds of bass music!
Drum and Bass, Jump Up Sound's, Dubstep, Drumstep, Trap, Glitch-Hop, EDM and more!

After a wicked opening with Deep'n Heavy Sound we keep in going for more to bring you the finest Neurofunk, Crossbreed, Drumstep, Trap, Jump-up DnB and also Half-step tunes mixed by:

LxSounder
(Drum & Bass Feeling | Deep’n Heavy Sounds | Bass Klinik)

Disrupted
(Drum&Bass Feeling | Bass Klinik)

with MC-Support

Introduced by our head physicians: Dr. LxSounder and Dr. DreadyBear

16+/ open: 10pm / FREE 4 ALL until 11pm!!! / after: 5,- all night long
