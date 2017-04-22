The Heart of the Baobab (Englisch Erzähltheater)

Innsbruck: Die Bäckerei, Kulturbackstube Dreiheiligen | AUF DEUTSCH:
-----------------------------
Das Herz des Baobab Baumes
Was liegt hinter der steinernen Tür? Kann man eine Mahlzeit stehlen wenn man den richtigen Riecher hat? Warum ist der Himmel so weit weg?
Gesell dich dazu wenn die Südafrikanischen Geschichtenerzählerin Ziyadliwa Geschichten aus allen Ecken des Afrikanischen Kontinents zum besten gibt, erzählt in Englisch.
Nicht sicher was dich erwartet? Ein Erzählabend ist wie Theater im Kopf, die Intensität eines Einpersonenstücks mischt sich mit der Vertrautheit eines Vieraugengesprächs.
€5 p/p
AUF English:
------------------------------
What lies behind the stone door? Is it possible to steal a meal through scent? Why is the sky so far away? And how did the ivory trade come to be?
Join South African storyteller for an evening of African stories, from the length and breadth of the African continent, told in English. Learn a bit of Zulu and Ashanti (if you dare!) and travel from the comfort of your armchairs into wonderful new worlds...
Not sure what to expect from an evening of storytelling? Think of it as theatre for the mind, a combination of the intensity of a solo performance with the intimacy of a one-to-one conversation.
€5 p/p